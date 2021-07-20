SCHP: One killed in three vehicle collision on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a three-vehicle collision on I-77 southbound near mile marker 17.

Officials say a 2004 Ford Mustang spun out after entering I-77 from Two Notch Road. The vehicle came to rest perpendicular to the road.

The Mustang’s driver’s side door was then struck by a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer causing it to run off the road and strike a guard rail.

The tractor-trailer then struck a 2018 Chevy Equinox. The Mustang reentered the road and was also struck by the Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the Mustang was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Chevy Equinox did not suffer any injures.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.