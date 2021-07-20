SkyView
Money Matters: Dealing with bad advice from family and friends

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you ask them to or not, every now and then friends and family get the urge to offer you their “expert financial opinion.” Sometimes it’s good advice, sometimes it’s questionable.

Josh Bradley explains some common myths people tell their piers when it comes to credit advise in this week’s Money Matters.

Many people believe that they need to pay someone to fix their credit, but Bradley says that’s usually not a sound strategy.

“If you have to pay somebody to go and fix your credit, it’s usually a bad sign that it’s not a good deal,” said Bradley.

For more information on socially responsible investing or other financial issues, visit capitalcityfinancialpartners.com.

