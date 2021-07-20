Money Matters: Dealing with bad advice from family and friends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you ask them to or not, every now and then friends and family get the urge to offer you their “expert financial opinion.” Sometimes it’s good advice, sometimes it’s questionable.

Josh Bradley explains some common myths people tell their piers when it comes to credit advise in this week’s Money Matters.

Many people believe that they need to pay someone to fix their credit, but Bradley says that’s usually not a sound strategy.

“If you have to pay somebody to go and fix your credit, it’s usually a bad sign that it’s not a good deal,” said Bradley.

