Man charged with multiple property crimes in Shandon neighborhood

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with multiple property crimes in the Shandon neighborhood.

Nicholas Hayes, 25, has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary, auto-breaking, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, and strong-arm robbery.

Hayes is accused of breaking into a vehicle on Wilmot Avenue several times and stealing valuable electric tools.

He is also accused of stealing two vehicles from a Devine Street convenience store on separate occasions. Both of the vehicles were recovered soon after the crime.

Officials say Hayes is also broke into a home on King Street and stole tools and valuable jewelry. They also say he pushing a female victim to the ground and stole her purse in the month of June.

On July 16, Hayes was taken into custody following a foot chase involving CPD officers at the intersection of Blossom and Maple Street. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators are continuing to determine if Hayes is connected to other crimes in South Columbia.

