Local comedian, Mike Goodwin, appearing on America’s Got Talent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local comedian, Mike Goodwin, will appear Tuesday on NBC’s America’s Got Talent!

The Camden native and Columbia resident is well-known in the Midlands for his clean comedy and signature bowtie. However, this will mark his first appearance in front of an audience with potentially millions of people watching.

Goodwin is “a refreshingly funny comedian, speaker, and leader. His signature bowtie is a nod to his expectation-defying brand of comedy that leaves a variety of audiences... laughing hysterically and completely inspired, without a foul or vulgar word spoken,” according to mikegoodwinspeaks.com.

The husband, father of two, 12-year army veteran, and former education professional describes himself as a southern gentleman with a curious mind, love for people, and heart for God.

He uses comedy to fulfill his life’s goal which he says is to offer strength and healing through joy.

Catch Mike Goodwin on WIS Midday ahead of his appearance on AGT!

