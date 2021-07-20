First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more storms and hotter temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and a lot more heat.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are in your forecast (50-60%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· A few more showers are possible Wednesday (20-30% chance). High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s by Thursday and Friday. Some thunderstorms are possible, especially Friday.

· A little wet weather is in your weekend forecast. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· More heat and storms are expected next week with highs in the 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

A stationary front draped over the southeast U.S. has been our main weather maker, producing periods of rain and storms in the Midlands. That weather setup will keep us a bit unsettled tonight.

So, as we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and storms will be possible here and there. Rain chances are around 40-50%

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

The stationary front will still be nearby on Wednesday. Still, a few showers and storms could develop during the day. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s.

More 90s are expected Friday into your weekend. A few more showers and storms are possible, too. Rain chances are around 30% Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, rain chances are around 20% each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Next week, more heat, humidity and storms are expected. It’s really more of our typical summertime pattern in the Midlands. So, keep the rain gear handy. High temperatures will be in the 90s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50-60%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

