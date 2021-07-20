First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain & storms again today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The wet weather just won’t quit! Expect more rain and storms today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Cool temps today with low 80s and a 60% chance of some more scattered showers and storms.

· Clouds stick around Wednesday with a 30% chance of some showers.

· We heat back up into the low 90s Thursday and Friday with a 20-30% chance of rain and thunder.

· Summer-like pattern sets up for the rest of the weekend and into next week with spotty storms each afternoon and highs in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

More rain is on the way today as a front stalls out east of the region and a surface low sits just to our west. Those two features are providing the uplift and we already have the humidity to warrant a 60% chance of rain and thunder once again today. High temperatures are in the low 80s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies today.

Tonight the chance of rain is around 50% as the front pushes south. In the upper levels we have a trough that will move east. As it moves over the Midlands expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs are in the mid 80s with a 30% chance of some scattered showers.

Thursday a high pressure system to our north helps clear us up a bit and brings more sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday has a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening as a weak low pressure system tries to form over the Southeast. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

