City of Columbia hosting community job fair

(City of Columbia)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced they will be holding a job fair for members of the community.

The fair will be held on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Drew Wellness Center.

The following employers will be in attendance:

  • Prisma Health
  • Richland School District 1
  • City of Columbia HR
  • LRADAC
  • 2nd Wind Heating & Air
  • The Comet Bus Systems
  • Bojangles Corporation
  • The HoneyBaked Ham Company
  • Commute with Enterprise
  • White Claw Brewery
  • Kroger
  • Aramark
  • La Petite Academy
  • Carolina Conditioning
  • Richland First Steps

A career coach will be on-site and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

For more information, call 1-803-737-0236.

