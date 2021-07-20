City of Columbia hosting community job fair
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced they will be holding a job fair for members of the community.
The fair will be held on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Drew Wellness Center.
The following employers will be in attendance:
- Prisma Health
- Richland School District 1
- City of Columbia HR
- LRADAC
- 2nd Wind Heating & Air
- The Comet Bus Systems
- Bojangles Corporation
- The HoneyBaked Ham Company
- Commute with Enterprise
- White Claw Brewery
- Kroger
- Aramark
- La Petite Academy
- Carolina Conditioning
- Richland First Steps
A career coach will be on-site and multiple workshops will be available to participants.
For more information, call 1-803-737-0236.
