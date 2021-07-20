City of Columbia hosting community job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced they will be holding a job fair for members of the community.

The fair will be held on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Drew Wellness Center.

The following employers will be in attendance:

Prisma Health

Richland School District 1

City of Columbia HR

LRADAC

2nd Wind Heating & Air

The Comet Bus Systems

Bojangles Corporation

The HoneyBaked Ham Company

Commute with Enterprise

White Claw Brewery

Kroger

Aramark

La Petite Academy

Carolina Conditioning

Richland First Steps

A career coach will be on-site and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

For more information, call 1-803-737-0236.

