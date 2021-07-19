SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too
National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1 dozen
Kimberly Fletcher Groh
Lexington woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband
Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event
‘I love it, and people love what I do’: Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event

Latest News

Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Police released this screen shot from the security video of the actual vehicle of interest.
SCHP looking for vehicle of interest in fatal collision