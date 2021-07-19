Teens charged in man’s murder outside Two Notch Road vape shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a man killed outside a vape shop on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The shooting happened June 29 in the parking lot of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape.

Monday, officers said a 16-year-old turned himself in to police. He’s been charged with murder.

Investigators believe the teen was arguing with the victim inside the store just before the deadly shooting.

The Columbia Police Department has not identified the 16-year-old suspect, who also faces felony gun charges.

Another suspect, who is 19, is accused of witnessing the shooting and not calling police, as well as helping the 16-year-old flee the scene.

Kamron Woods, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police said there is surveillance video of the shooting, but it has not been made public.

Officials have not yet released the name of the shooting victim.

