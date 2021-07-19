SkyView
Teens charged in man’s murder outside Two Notch Road vape shop

Kamron Woods, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Kamron Woods, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.(CPD)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a man killed outside a vape shop on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The shooting happened June 29 in the parking lot of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape.

Monday, officers said a 16-year-old turned himself in to police. He’s been charged with murder.

Investigators believe the teen was arguing with the victim inside the store just before the deadly shooting.

The Columbia Police Department has not identified the 16-year-old suspect, who also faces felony gun charges.

Another suspect, who is 19, is accused of witnessing the shooting and not calling police, as well as helping the 16-year-old flee the scene.

Kamron Woods, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police said there is surveillance video of the shooting, but it has not been made public.

Officials have not yet released the name of the shooting victim.

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
The shooting happened Monday at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue.
Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson's body was found.
