Sumter police searching for man on the run since March

Octavious Jonathan Brock is wanted on several charges related to a firearm deal, police say.
Octavious Jonathan Brock is wanted on several charges related to a firearm deal, police say.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a gun exchange that led to an armed robbery and gunfire, officials say.

According to Sumter Police Department, Octavious Jonathan Brock, 19, is wanted on several charges related to a firearm deal on March 22.

Anyone who sees Brock or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

