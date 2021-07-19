Sumter police searching for man on the run since March

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a gun exchange that led to an armed robbery and gunfire, officials say.

According to Sumter Police Department, Octavious Jonathan Brock, 19, is wanted on several charges related to a firearm deal on March 22.

Anyone who sees Brock or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

