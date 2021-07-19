SkyView
SCHP looking for vehicle of interest in fatal collision

Police released this screen shot from the security video of the actual vehicle of interest.
Police released this screen shot from the security video of the actual vehicle of interest.(SCHP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are seeking information related to a fatal collision that occurred on Friday, July 2nd on Forts Pond Road in Lexington County.

According to SCHP, the driver of a silver Toyota Sequoia was traveling away from Pelion on Forts Pond Road, near Chaney Road around 5:50 p.m.. Officials say the vehicle then traveled off of the roadway and overturned, resulting in a fatality.

Police believe a dark colored pickup truck (possibly blue) was traveling in the opposite direction toward Pelion. Highway Patrol is attempting to locate the driver who may have witnessed the incident.

If you recognize the vehicle, you are urge to leave an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or electronically at CrimeSC.com.

