Police searching for missing Lexington man with dementia

John Hellams was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
John Hellams was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Sunday.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Lexington County are searching for a missing man with dementia.

According to the Lexington Police Department, John Hellams ho walked away from Wellmore of Lexington. He was last seen at 10:00 p.m. last night.

Officials say Hellams is 73 years old, 5′10″, and 165 pounds with a goatee.

According to police, he has a history of depression and dementia.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Payton 803-359-6260.

