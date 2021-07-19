Nurse at Columbia prison accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nurse who worked at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, a men’s prison in Columbia, has been arrested.

Ashley Berry, 31, of Newberry, is charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Officials said she had sex with an inmate in his jail cell on July 14.

Berry, who was a licensed practical nurse at Kirkland, was fired after her arrest Sunday.

She was booked into jail but has since been released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. Berry is due back in court Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

