Meth, heroin seized from motel in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and heroin.

Robert Watford, 47, has been charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute narcotics near a school.

On July 12, deputies executed a search warrant at a motel on the 1700 block of North Main Street.

Investigators seized 10 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $500 and 1.5 fluid ounces of heroin with an estimated value of $6,654.

Watford is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond has been set at $55,000.

