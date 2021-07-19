Man seriously hurt in shooting at north Columbia apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in north Columbia.

It happened at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. That’s near West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road.

Officers said a man suffered injuries that are life-threatening.

A male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators & the Crime Scene officers are collecting evidence, including surveillance video. Have info to help? Contact ⁦@MidlandsCrime⁩ pic.twitter.com/azP2JvGybW — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 19, 2021

Investigators are gathering evidence and surveillance video at this time.

Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to crimesc.com .

