Man seriously hurt in shooting at north Columbia apartments
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in north Columbia.
It happened at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. That’s near West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road.
Officers said a man suffered injuries that are life-threatening.
Investigators are gathering evidence and surveillance video at this time.
Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to crimesc.com.
