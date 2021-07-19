Man seriously hurt in shooting at north Columbia apartments

SkyView
The shooting happened Monday at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in north Columbia.

It happened at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. That’s near West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road.

Officers said a man suffered injuries that are life-threatening.

Investigators are gathering evidence and surveillance video at this time.

Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to crimesc.com.

