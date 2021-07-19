SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jury selection begins for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing former University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Josephson disappeared from outside a Five Points bar in March 2019. Her body was found hours later in a wooded area in Clarendon County.

Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson’s body was found.

RELATED STORY | TWO YEARS LATER: Revisiting the Samantha Josephson case

Investigators say they found Josephson’s blood and cellphone in the car Rowland was in at the time. He is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Rowland and his family have maintained his innocence.

The solicitor’s office says they will not seek the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too
National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1 dozen
Kimberly Fletcher Groh
Lexington woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband
Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event
‘I love it, and people love what I do’: Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event

Latest News

John Hellams was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police searching for missing Lexington man with dementia
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too
Michelle Altmeyer, owner of Avalo Cat Sanctuary, says the problem extends across the entire...
SC animal shelters struggle with unprecedented kitten surge
Families who use a supplemental program to help get healthy foods for pregnant women and...
Food program cards can be used at some SC self checkouts