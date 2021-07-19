First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain & storms tonight and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more rain and storms into your Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast (50-60%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Tuesday (60% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

· A few more showers are possible Wednesday (30% chance). High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· Highs will be back in the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

· A few showers are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

A stationary front remains draped over the Southeast U.S. and the Mid Atlantic. This weather setup will keep our weather a bit unsettled tonight, Tuesday and part of your Wednesday.

So, as we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and storms will be possible here and there. Rain chances are around 50-60%.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

On Tuesday, have your umbrella handy. With the stationary front in place, we’ll see more scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. The chance for rain is around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times here and there, so keep that in mind.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Not as much rain is expected Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm. Highs will climb back into the low 90s.

More 90s are expected Friday into your weekend. A few more showers and storms are possible, too. Rain chances are around 30% Friday and Saturday, then down to 20% for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50-60%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

