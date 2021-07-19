3.6 pounds of marijuana seized from home in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the possession of marijuana.

Anton Johnson, 36, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

On July 13, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Baker Street.

Approximately 3.6 pounds of marijuana, valued at $16,380 was seized. Investigators also seized $3,187.25 in cash.

Johnson was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.