SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

15-year-old reported missing in Sumter

Tyquan Issac
Tyquan Issac(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.

Officials say Tyquan Issac took his mother’s 2002 gold Mazda Protege from their residence on Broad Street. This occurred on Saturday, July 17 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials believe he may have driven to Columbia to visit a friend.

Issac is described as a 6′1 Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 190 lbs.

Anyone with information about Issac’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
The shooting happened Monday at the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue.
Man seriously hurt in shooting at north Columbia apartments
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Anton Johnson
3.6 pounds of marijuana seized from home in Sumter
Judge Curtis sentenced Lane to five years in prison and suspended this sentence to five years...
Sumter man pleads guilty to role in insurance fraud scandals
1-year-old dies at hospital after EMS was called to Greenville County day care