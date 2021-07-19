15-year-old reported missing in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.

Officials say Tyquan Issac took his mother’s 2002 gold Mazda Protege from their residence on Broad Street. This occurred on Saturday, July 17 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials believe he may have driven to Columbia to visit a friend.

Issac is described as a 6′1 Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 190 lbs.

Anyone with information about Issac’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

