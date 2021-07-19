SkyView
New images released of 1-year-old missing from northern Miss., believed to be in danger

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old boy was reported missing out of Coldwater, Mississippi, in Tate County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Monday for Zion Amar Williams.

Zion is 27 pounds with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday night on Highway 306 in Tate County, not far from Interstate 55.

Zion is believed to be with Heather Cox in a white GMC crew cab truck. The truck is pulling a flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.

Cox was last seen wearing a black string-top shirt and black or brown pants.

If you know where these two may be, call Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

