1-year-old dies at hospital after EMS was called to Greenville County day care

(Source: Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 1-year-old died Monday morning at the hospital after EMS was called to a Greenville County day care, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the child died after being taken to the hospital from Bumble Bee Daycare and Learning Center on Rocky Creek Road.

Authorities said EMS was called about 8:30 a.m.

Greenville County dispatchers said the 911 caller reported a 1-year-old choking.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in the death.

The cause of death has not been released.

