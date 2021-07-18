One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, S.C. (WIS) - One died in a four-wheeler accident in Kershaw Co. on Saturday night, deputies said.
Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not come out.
The fire service, EMS, and sheriff’s office all rushed to a four-wheeler park -- the Broken Nut Off Road Park -- near Lynches River in Jefferson.
30-year-old Corey Van Goodnough was pronounced dead on arrival by the Kershaw County Coroner.
Goodnough’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
