One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident

JEFFERSON, S.C. (WIS) - One died in a four-wheeler accident in Kershaw Co. on Saturday night, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not come out.

The fire service, EMS, and sheriff’s office all rushed to a four-wheeler park -- the Broken Nut Off Road Park -- near Lynches River in Jefferson.

30-year-old Corey Van Goodnough was pronounced dead on arrival by the Kershaw County Coroner.

Goodnough’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

