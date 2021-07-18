Jason Isbell, Trombone Shorty and more featured in Cola Concerts this fall

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cola Concerts is welcoming tons of artists with the launch of the new fall season at the revamped Columbia Speedway Amphitheater.

The reconfigured venue can now fit more than 12,000 fans at every show.

Additionally, venue will now be set up like a traditional amphitheater; a small VIP section near stage followed by general admission lawn seating.

Artists set to perform (and their dates) include:

The Revivalists & Michael Franti -- Aug. 28

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Sept. 2

Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads -- Sept. 11

Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue -- Sept. 16

Ziggy Marley -- Oct. 5

“This is only the beginning. We will make Columbia Speedway Amphitheater the destination for artists when they head through South Carolina,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. “We are dedicated to bringing the best talent to the Midlands and putting on shows that our fans will never forget.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale and can be bought at their website .

