SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more rain and thunder today and also Tuesday as well.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Expect more showers and some thunder by this afternoon with a 60% chance of precip.

· High temps are in the low 80s today and Tuesday.

· Wednesday is cloudy with a 40% chance of showers.

· More summer-like weather begins Thursday with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

Here comes our weak cold front! As it pushes into the region we can expect a 60% chance of rain and thunder. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 80s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Tuesday the front stalls to our south and a weak surface low pressure system approaches from the west. This provides enough uplift to warrant a chance of showers and storms once again. This time it’s closer a 50% shot.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Wednesday we have clouds with a 40% chance of showers as a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves over the region. Highs are in the upper 80s.

wis
wis(wis)

Thursday high pressure starts to build into the region and clears us up with some drier air. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Friday we have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers (40%). Highs near 87.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dominic Brown's July 16th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 16th Forecast

Most Read

Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1 dozen
Kimberly Fletcher Groh
Lexington woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband
Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event
‘I love it, and people love what I do’: Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event

Latest News

Dominic Brown's July 16th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 16th Forecast
First Alert Forecast: 7/16/21
First Alert Forecast: 7/16/21
Dominic Brown's July 15th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 15th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 15th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 15th Forecast