First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunder today and Tuesday, cooler temps too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more rain and thunder today and also Tuesday as well.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Expect more showers and some thunder by this afternoon with a 60% chance of precip.

· High temps are in the low 80s today and Tuesday.

· Wednesday is cloudy with a 40% chance of showers.

· More summer-like weather begins Thursday with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and highs in the low 90s.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

Here comes our weak cold front! As it pushes into the region we can expect a 60% chance of rain and thunder. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 80s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Tuesday the front stalls to our south and a weak surface low pressure system approaches from the west. This provides enough uplift to warrant a chance of showers and storms once again. This time it’s closer a 50% shot.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Wednesday we have clouds with a 40% chance of showers as a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves over the region. Highs are in the upper 80s.

wis (wis)

Thursday high pressure starts to build into the region and clears us up with some drier air. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis (wis)

Friday we have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis (wis)

Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers (40%). Highs near 87.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.