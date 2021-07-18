SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.(Live 5 News)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.

Officials with DHEC say they’ve giving a one-time $23,000 grant to help sponsor the Palmetto Environmental Education Certification program, which trains and informs school educators about environmental issues in South Carolina.

It’s called the ‘Champions of the Environment’ grant.

They say the money will help PEEC have the staff and resources to provide two-year training programs for kindergarten-12th grade educators.

DHEC says the programs build a community of educators across the state who have an increased understanding of environmental science and methods for teaching environmental topics to younger generations.

“This funding will help empower and train educators across the state to engage students in environmental action and awareness,” says Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions program. “We’re investing in our students now so they can become our state’s future environmental protectors.”

Click here to learn more about the PEEC program.

To learn more about the grant from DHEC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Fletcher Groh
Lexington woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband
Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event
‘I love it, and people love what I do’: Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event
Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
One killed in single-vehicle collision in Clarendon County
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices,...
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices

Latest News

The reconfigured venue can now fit more than 12,000 fans at every show.
Jason Isbell, Trombone Shorty and more featured in Cola Concerts this fall
Deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a four-wheeler in a pond where the rider did not...
One dead in Kershaw Co. four-wheeler accident
The event provided all three brands of the free COVID-19 vaccine to people who wanted one and...
First annual ‘Day of Hope’ held at Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday...
Charleston Police searching for missing man