Store a ‘total loss’ after fire in downtown Darlington, official says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A store in downtown Darlington is now a loss after a fire late Friday, according to a city official.

Lisa Chalain-Rock, economic development director for the City of Darlington, said the blaze directly impacted the building housing the Jewelers Bench store as well as an antique shop.

Roof and smoke damage were also reported at an office supply store nearby.

Mayor Curtis Boyd told WMBF News he received word of the fire at around 10:45 p.m., but fire crews were on the scene when he got there.

He had been on the scene for most of the night, but the fire appeared to be more contained by around midnight Saturday.

The Darlington County Fire District, the City of Hartsville Fire Department and the Palmetto Rural Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The Windy Hill Fire Department also provided assistance at the city’s fire station, officials said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

