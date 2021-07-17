South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction”
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Wildlife Federation has launched a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming.
The auction went live to the public on July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. on July 18.
The auction features:
- Hunting trips
- Fishing trips
- Exclusive vacation packages
- Outdoor gear
- Wildlife art
- Specialty gifts
- Spa packages
The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction allows supporters to bid on items from anywhere.
To access the auction -- visit scwf.givesmart.com.
To learn more about the auction and upcoming in-person and online educational opportunities -- visit www.scwf.org/events.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.