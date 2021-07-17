South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Wildlife Federation has launched a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming.

The auction went live to the public on July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. on July 18.

The auction features:

Hunting trips

Fishing trips

Exclusive vacation packages

Outdoor gear

Wildlife art

Specialty gifts

Spa packages

The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction allows supporters to bid on items from anywhere.

To access the auction -- visit scwf.givesmart.com .

To learn more about the auction and upcoming in-person and online educational opportunities -- visit www.scwf.org/events .

