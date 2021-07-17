SkyView
South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction”

The auction went live to the public on July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. on July 18.
The auction went live to the public on July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. on July 18.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Wildlife Federation has launched a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming.



The auction features:

  • Hunting trips
  • Fishing trips
  • Exclusive vacation packages
  • Outdoor gear
  • Wildlife art
  • Specialty gifts
  • Spa packages

The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction allows supporters to bid on items from anywhere.

To access the auction -- visit scwf.givesmart.com.

To learn more about the auction and upcoming in-person and online educational opportunities -- visit www.scwf.org/events.

