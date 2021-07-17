SkyView
One killed in single-vehicle collision in Clarendon County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Clarendon County.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on SC-260 near Sweet Pea Lane. That’s two miles south of Manning.

Officials say a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling south on SC-260 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the GMC was transported from the scene to McLeod Health Clarendon, formerly known as Clarendon Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Officials say they were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

