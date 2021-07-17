SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings
The alligator was found on South Main Street in Sumter, police say.
Alligator captured by Sumter Police
Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices,...
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices
Woman injured in shooting at hotel, CPD investigating

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed Florida building
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms for your weekend, then cooler next week