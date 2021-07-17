Lexington woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband in 2016.

Kimberly Fletcher Groh, 55, was originally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“This was a premeditated and callous crime,” Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. “We hope this sentence affords some measure of closure for the family.”

In the early morning hours of November 30, 2016, officials received a call from Groh claiming that her husband, Michael Bryan, had “shot himself” with a .223 Winchester rifle.

Groh later claimed that the gun was accidentally discharged while she was attempting to remove it from the bed while her husband was sleeping.

Crime lab analysis determined that Groh’s DNA was on the trigger of the .223 rifle but Bryan’s DNA was not present.

Additional crime scene analysis determined that the shooting could not have occurred in the way Groh had described.

Officials believe Groh fired the rifle from the foot of the bed. A forensic autopsy revealed that Bryan sustained a single gunshot wound to the heart.

Groh and Bryan had been married since 2008. Bryan owned a local plumbing company where they both worked.

The investigation revealed that Groh was in financial distress and the business was struggling.

It was later discovered that Groh was the sole beneficiary of Bryan’s will and $500,000 life insurance policy. Groh filed a claim with Jackson Life Insurance Company on December 1, 2016, shortly after the homicide.

“This case has taken an emotional toll on everyone involved, especially the family of Michael Bryan,” 11th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair said. “We appreciate their trust in our office and the judicial system. It has been a long road and we are immensely satisfied to see justice served today.”

During the sentencing hearing, a courtroom filled with Bryan’s friends and family reflected on the impact of his life and legacy.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about working with my hero,” Michael’s son, John Bryan, said. John noted that he and other family members are seeking “peace…peace that I will find from justice in this courtroom.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair and Assistant Solicitor Bradley Pogue.

