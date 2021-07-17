Gamecocks hire Chad Caillet to baseball coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston wasted little time filling one of the voids on his staff. TheBigSpur.com has learned that former Texas A&M assistant coach Chad Caillet has accepted an assistant coach position with the Gamecocks.

Caillet will take the spot of former assistant coach Trip Couch, who left the program earlier this week to take a similar role at Arizona. Couch was officially named as an assistant on the Wildcats’ staff under Chip Hale on Wednesday.

A holder of both a bachelor and master’s degree from Southern Miss, Caillet spent the previous two seasons on the staff at Texas A&M. He was hired prior to the Covid-shortened season in 2019, so he spent only one full season with the Aggies. Head coach Rob Childress was fired following the campaign, and Caillet was not retained. Caillet was a finalist for an assistant position at LSU this offseason.

Prior to his arrival in College Station, Caillet spent 12 seasons at Southern Miss and helped the program to a berth in the College World Series along with three top 25 finishes. Caillet, who was in charge of the offensive plan with the Golden Eagles, oversaw single-season team marks for runs, RBIs, batting average and on-base percentage, among other categories as well.

Caillet, who will serve as the recruiting coordinator for the Gamecocks, was named the top recruiting coordinator in Conference USA by D1Baseball in 2016.

Prior to his arrival at his alma mater, Caillet spent two years at Southeastern Louisiana University and was a head coach for one season at Meridian JC before that.

In addition to handling offensive and recruiting duties, Caillet also coaches infielders and held the title of Associate Head coach at Southern Miss.

Subtracting out three players selected in the MLB Draft who are expected to sign, the Gamecocks have 18 players currently signed in the 2021 recruiting class, including a pair of players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. South Carolina is still looking for at least a couple more players for next season’s roster.

