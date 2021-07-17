First Alert Forecast: More scattered storms in your forecast, cooler for early next week too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More scattered showers and storms are possible for your Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· There’s a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms for your Sunday as a cold front nears.

· High temps are in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

· Monday a cold front and a surface low brings a 60% chance of showers and storms.

· Temps are cooler with mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will increase our chances of rain and thunder up to 50% Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 90.

Rain lasts into Monday morning with a 60% chance of some rain showers and thunder. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as the front passes and brings slightly cooler air. High temperatures are in the mid 80s. There’s a small surface low to our west around Alabama that helps bring some uplift to the atmosphere which means that it’ll be easier for rain to form.

That low moves into Northern Georgia Tuesday and we see a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Morning lows are in the low 70s.

Wednesday we have high pressure build from the north which starts to clear us up. The air is slightly drier with high temperatures still below average, near 89. Morning lows are near 69. There’s still a 20% chance of an isolated storm or two.

We warm up a little Thursday with high temps reaching the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated showers and storms.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 89.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

