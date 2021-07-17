Elite safety commits to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - Elite 2022 IMG Academy (Fla.) defender Keon Sabb committed to Clemson on Saturday.

Sabb is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation by 247Sports with position ratings as a safety most commonly nationally.

He had recently narrowed his top schools list down to Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. He told TigerNet what he was looking for in a school before the big call.

“Development for the next level. And I want somewhere where I can feel like I’m at home, a genuine relationship with the coaches,” Sabb said.

He picked off 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years.

Copyright 2021 TigerNet. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.