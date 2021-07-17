SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Charleston Police searching for missing man

The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday...
The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 30-year-old Joshua Prescott Peterson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Charleston Center Drive.

He is described as a white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with arm tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police central detectives at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The alligator was found on South Main Street in Sumter, police say.
Alligator captured by Sumter Police
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices,...
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices
Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Woman injured in shooting at hotel, CPD investigating