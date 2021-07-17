Barnes makes MLB debut

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in a starting role against the Tigers in Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout.

Barnes became the 63rd former Tiger to play in a major league game and ninth in 2021.

The two-time All-ACC Academic selection had a 12-11 record, 3.85 ERA and 220 strikeouts against 54 walks in 220.0 innings pitched over 44 appearances (34 starts) as a Tiger from 2015-17.

His 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio is fourth in Clemson history.

As a junior in 2017, he was 5-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 113 strikeouts against 22 walks in 101.1 innings pitched over 16 starts en route to earning Third-Team All-ACC honors.

After the season, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Twins.

In four minor league seasons at every level of the Twin organization, Barnes is 22-18 with a 3.72 ERA and 304 strikeouts in 355.2 innings pitched over 72 appearances (70 starts).

Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

