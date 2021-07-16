Woman injured in shooting at hotel, CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel that injured one person.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of East Exchange Boulevard.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the Baymont Inn after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman whose leg had been grazed by a bullet. The victim did not want to be transported to an area hospital by EMS.

Officials say the incident began as a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance about an existing conflict. The victim’s male relative was assaulted in a fight connected to the same conflict.

Investigators are continuing to collect ballistic evidence from the scene. The Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit has been assigned to the case.

