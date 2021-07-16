Woman arrested after hitting man in the face with wok during argument

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of assaulting a man during a verbal argument.

Denise Tiffany Fulton, 31, has been charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence.

According to reports, Fulton hit the male victim in the face with a wok during a verbal altercation in the presence of minors on July 10.

Officials say Fulton also struck the male victim in the back with an unknown object on July 11.

Fulton was taken into custody on July 14. On July 15, Fulton was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of her bond.

