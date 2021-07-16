SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Want some new recipes for summer?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need new ideas for a delicious, fresh seasonal salad or a dish using summer veggies?  Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again has a few new recipes for you.  She says the key word is - fresh.

Lere’ is a regular on WIS TV Midday.  During the Covid pandemic, she offered up recipes and cooking demonstrations from her studio called Lere’s Barn.  Today, she’s back in the WIS studio kitchen showing a variety of options that add fiber and healthy fats to the diet.

The next open group wellness talk with a cooking class demonstration is next Thursday, July 22. It’s inside Lere’s Barn at 232 Bookman Mill Road in Irmo. It’s $35 for the 90-minute class which includes recipes and lots to eat!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Want some new recipes for summer?
Want some new recipes for summer?
Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson says the key word is -- fresh.
New recipes for the summer!
Leopold is a 2 year-old kitty in need of a forever home.
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold