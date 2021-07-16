Want some new recipes for summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need new ideas for a delicious, fresh seasonal salad or a dish using summer veggies? Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again has a few new recipes for you. She says the key word is - fresh.

Lere’ is a regular on WIS TV Midday. During the Covid pandemic, she offered up recipes and cooking demonstrations from her studio called Lere’s Barn. Today, she’s back in the WIS studio kitchen showing a variety of options that add fiber and healthy fats to the diet.

The next open group wellness talk with a cooking class demonstration is next Thursday, July 22. It’s inside Lere’s Barn at 232 Bookman Mill Road in Irmo. It’s $35 for the 90-minute class which includes recipes and lots to eat!

