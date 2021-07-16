Sumter man arrested in connection with domestic violence incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Frankie Lee Richburg, 60, has been charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence.

Officials say Richburg struck the female victim in the face with an open hand during a verbal altercation.

Richburg then prevented the victim from calling law enforcement, according to reports.

Richburg was taken into custody on July 15. He was released later that day after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

