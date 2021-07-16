Sumter man arrested for assault and battery

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with an assault and battery case.

Anthony Daytwon Montgomery, 32, has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery.

According to reports, Montgomery pushed the male victim which caused him to fall and hit his head on June 22.

Montgomery was taken into custody on July 7. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

