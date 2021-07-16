Sumter man accused of committing sexual battery against mentally incapacitated woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with criminal sexual conduct.

Melvin Ervin Brown, 67, has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officials say Brown engaged in various acts of sexual battery with the female victim who is mentally defective, mentally incapacitated, or physically helpless.

These incidents occurred between January 1 and June 24, according to reports.

Brown was taken into custody on July 12. On July 13, he was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

