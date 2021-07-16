School IDs buildings honoring racists, says names can’t go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina president has indicated he doesn’t plan to ask the Legislature for permission to change the names of nearly a dozen campus buildings that a special committee says honors racists and Civil War figures.

Instead, interim university president Harris Pastides says in a letter that he’ll encourage school leaders to concentrate on honoring deserving people on new buildings with the same committee suggesting a number of prominent Black leaders.

Since 2000, a South Carolina law called the Heritage Act requires a two-thirds vote from the General Assembly to change or remove the name of any building based on a historical figure.

