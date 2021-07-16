SC family reunites Bible with owner’s family after finding it in junk yard

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate family has reunited a Bible they found in a junk yard with the family it belongs to in Virginia.

Two years ago, Gena Greer, of Simpsonville, says her son found an old Bible while searching for car parts with his dad at a junk yard.

“My son said, ‘Hey Dad, look what I found,’” Gena’s husband, Tyler Greer, said. “And it was a Bible. I didn’t know what he had found. I thought he was looking for the part we had gotten.”

Greer says his son found the Bible laying on the floor of a van in the junk yard.

“Things just don’t happen just by chance,” Tyler Greer said. “There’s definitely a reason.”

He says he and his son went to pay for some car parts along with the Bible that day.

“And the guy went, ‘That’s between you and God. I’m not going to charge you for a Bible. If you found it, it’s meant to be, so I’m not going to charge you for a Bible,’” Tyler Greer said.

Greer says her son took the Bible home and kept it in his room. Two years later, Greer stumbled upon the Bible again.

“I started cleaning out his room this summer and came across it,” she said.

She started reading it.

“So I started going through the Bible and looking for any way, ‘I wonder where this came from, who it belongs to,’ and that’s when I came across the name,” Gena Greer said.

In between two pages tuck together, she found a name written in cursive — Gay S. Kelly.

“That’s it,” she said. “That’s all.”

As Greer flipped through, she says she saw some things that she didn’t recognize.

“It was printed in Great Britain and typically, you don’t find that,” she said.

Greer says this Bible was like one she had never seen before. It didn’t resemble the other Bibles she owned.

The Greer family went on a quest to return the Bible to the hands of the person or family it came from.

And they have.

The Greers say they found Gay Kelly’s daughter, who says her family owned a van in the 1970s.

She told them her mother believes the Bible belonged to her father.

The Greers mailed the Bible to them in Virginia and are hoping to stay in touch with the family.

