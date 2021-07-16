SC agencies take part in Explosives Training for SC K-9 Units

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services and the University of South Carolina Police Department are co-hosting the “Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative”.

It’s an event held with local and state law enforcement agencies in South Carolina to train their bomb dog teams.

“We brought in k9 units and teams from various agencies from across the state, to train for two days on the latest and the greatest in regards to explosives detection,” said Major Dwayne Brunson with the South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services.

Twenty-one K-9 handlers, from 14 law enforcement agencies across the state, took part in the training which included a combination of classroom learning and real-world exercises.

“All of the skills that the handlers and the canines receive are essentially perishable,” Brunson said. “So they always have to train, they always have to reinforce all of these skills that they have learned.”

The program is free and was provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

“These guys are bringing us stuff from all over the world, that they have been exposed to or they have been aware of and they are recreating it and bringing it here for us,” said Jess Driggers with the Bureau of Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.