SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Melvin Ervin Brown
Sumter man accused of committing sexual battery against mentally incapacitated woman
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
Woman injured in shooting at hotel, CPD investigating