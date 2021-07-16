Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Coby Pompey was last seen on Wednesday at the Walmart in Manning.

Deputies say he was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike slides.

Officials say Ja’Coby is 5′1″ and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

