Police investigate fatal collision in Lee County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a fatal collision in Lee County.

Officials say the collision occurred on Green Lane near Dubose Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, a driver was travelling west on a motorcycle when they ran off the road, hit an embankment and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

