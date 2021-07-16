Police investigate fatal collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a fatal collision in Lee County.

Officials say the collision occurred on Green Lane near Dubose Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, a driver was travelling west on a motorcycle when they ran off the road, hit an embankment and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

