SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture

These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte....
These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte. They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.(Provided by Amber Day)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte.

They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.

What is that likelihood? The oldest baby is on left (Grady, 2-and-a-half months), down to the youngest (Luke, 1-and-a-half-weeks) on the right.

Two other labor and delivery nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian delivered in January and February; two others are due in October.

Luke’s mom, Amber Day, emailed this fantastic photo. All these moms are mighty proud of themselves, and their co-workers. What a network they have to lean on.

Moms and babies (left to right):

  • Alyssa Degner & Grady
  • Angie Lee & Ethyn
  • Tiffany Vorwald & Story
  • Emily Longfield & Benjamin (Benny)
  • Emily Swann & Soli
  • Ashley Brabenec & Piper
  • Taylor Aderman & Eleanor (Ellie)
  • Morgan Coleman & Cassius
  • Amber Day & Luke

Thank all of you ladies for what you do to help so many women in our city. Congrats to all of you. This is just plain awesome.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Leopold is a 2 year-old kitty in need of a forever home.
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold
Furry Friend Friday: Leopold
Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices,...
As lumber futures drop, experts say it will take more time to see that reflected in prices
RCSD responded to a witness seeing a person let a pig out of a vehicle and drive off with the...
Deputy rescues pig after driver abandons it in Richland County