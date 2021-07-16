New recipes for the summer!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need new ideas for a delicious, fresh seasonal salad or a dish using summer veggies? Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again has a few new recipes for you.

She says the key word is -- fresh.

Lere’ is a regular on WIS TV Midday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she offered up recipes and cooking demonstrations from her studio called Lere’s Barn. Friday, she was back in the WIS studio kitchen showing a variety of options that add fiber and healthy fats to the diet.

The next open group wellness talk with a cooking class demonstration is next Thursday, July 22. It’s inside Lere’s Barn at 232 Bookman Mill Road in Irmo. It’s $35 for the 90-minute class which includes recipes and lots to eat!

