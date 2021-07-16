Man arrested, accused of biting and twisting woman’s arm

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with domestic violence incident that occurred on July 6.

Renard Karij Deveaux, 44, has been charged with 3rd-degree domestic violence.

Officials say Deveaux bit and twisted the female victim’s arm.

Deveaux was taken into custody on July 13. On July 15, he was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

