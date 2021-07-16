SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of biting and twisting woman’s arm

Renard Karij Deveaux
Renard Karij Deveaux(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with domestic violence incident that occurred on July 6.

Renard Karij Deveaux, 44, has been charged with 3rd-degree domestic violence.

Officials say Deveaux bit and twisted the female victim’s arm.

Deveaux was taken into custody on July 13. On July 15, he was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
Frankie Lee Richburg
Sumter man arrested in connection with domestic violence incident
DHEC announces grants for ‘hyperlocal’ vaccine outreach
South Carolina's unemployment rate for the month of June dropped one tenth of a point to 4.5%...
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from May as 9,000 return to work